Brokers Offer Predictions for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.