Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.91 for the year.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

SAGE opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

