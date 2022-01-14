Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $723.39

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $726.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,280. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $645.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,133. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.