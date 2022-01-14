Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$55.00

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$18.11 and a 1-year high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Insiders have purchased 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.