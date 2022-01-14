Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 596.43

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 596.43 ($8.10).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.18) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 391 ($5.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,034. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 380.36 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.02.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,750.64). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($183,385.37). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.