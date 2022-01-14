Brokerages Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target at $17.00

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMEGF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

