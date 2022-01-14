Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target at $20.17

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,026. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.