Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $313.90

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,024. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average of $257.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

