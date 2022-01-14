Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $130.13

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.13.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,689. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

