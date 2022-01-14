Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $902.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $902.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.73 million and the lowest is $890.00 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.30. 6,301,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 52-week low of $167.82 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.39.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

