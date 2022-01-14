Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

MRO stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 43.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 24.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

