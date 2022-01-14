Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

