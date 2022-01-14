Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $9.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.19 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.36 billion to $31.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,839,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,808,879. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

