Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.64. VSE posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

