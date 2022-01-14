Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

