Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,486. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

