Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $43.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 3,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,867. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 8.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

