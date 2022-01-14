Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BHG. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

NYSE BHG opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $353,388,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $116,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

