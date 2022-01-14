Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.61. BRF has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

