Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

