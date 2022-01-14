BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $31.22

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.22, but opened at $31.99. BP shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 136,047 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Get BP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of BP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 64,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.