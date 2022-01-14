Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 8,674,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 446,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

