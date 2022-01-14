Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,494. The company has a market cap of $302.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

