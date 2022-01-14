Boston Research & Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,798.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,897.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,793.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

