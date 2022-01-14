Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.