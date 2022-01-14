Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 112,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 196.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.2% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 99,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,923. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

