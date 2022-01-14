Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 48.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

