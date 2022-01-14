Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 710 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,279,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 351,434 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,550 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

