Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT opened at $138.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

