Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 72,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 168,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OMP opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

