Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

