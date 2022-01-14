Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,151 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

