Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $440.00. The stock had previously closed at $488.98, but opened at $453.00. Boston Beer shares last traded at $454.28, with a volume of 3,597 shares traded.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $764.87.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.11.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

