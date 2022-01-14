BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

