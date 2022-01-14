Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 891.7% in December

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 891.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BONXF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,458. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

