Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 891.7% in December

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 891.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BONXF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,458. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.