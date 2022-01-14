Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.70.

NYSE BA opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.42. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

