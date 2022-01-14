BNP Paribas Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $210.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $413.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average of $224.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.