BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$112.00 and last traded at C$112.28. 99,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 110,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.25.

