B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT Raised to 675.00

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to 675.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $32.43 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

