Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $49,992.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

