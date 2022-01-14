Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 775313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of £6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

