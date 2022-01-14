Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Natixis grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.