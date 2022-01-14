BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,123.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $987.71.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $23.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $843.65. 15,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,135. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $918.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $903.33. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

