BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.51) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.19) to GBX 255 ($3.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 125 ($1.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.62).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

