BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.51) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.19) to GBX 255 ($3.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 125 ($1.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.62).
