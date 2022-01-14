BlackRock Inc. Sells 505,165 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,778,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.09% of FOX worth $1,635,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in FOX by 807.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 65.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOXA stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.