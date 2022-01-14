BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,271,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.97% of TransUnion worth $1,715,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,027,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $110.76 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

