BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,538,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

