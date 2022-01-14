BlackRock Inc. Has $1.57 Billion Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,535 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Qorvo worth $1,572,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Bank of The West lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 29,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QRVO opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
