BlackRock Inc. Has $1.57 Billion Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,535 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Qorvo worth $1,572,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Bank of The West lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 29,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

