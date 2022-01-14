Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce sales of $116.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $386.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $502.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $469.31 million, with estimates ranging from $423.84 million to $529.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

