BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $213.30 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00184853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009687 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006562 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004879 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002273 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.